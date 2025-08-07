Salman Akram gets protective bail from IHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted protective bail to Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Salman Akram Raja and issued notices to Federal police for details of the cases against him by Monday.

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar heard the case seeking protective bail for Salman Akram Raja and cases details against him.

During the hearing, Salman Akram Raja’s advocate appeared in the court and took the position that he had previously applied for details of the cases. As per the report there were 10 cases registered against him in Islamabad.

I approached the relevant courts. Now some more cases have come to light including an FIR in Karachi Police Station Company on November 24, also came to light, in which non-bailable arrest warrants were issued. There might be more FIRs against him. I do not know how many FIRs have been filed so far.

He prayed the court to grant protective bail until the details come so that I can approach the relevant courts. The court granted protective bail to Salman Akram Raja by Monday and issued notices to the federal government and federal police for a response. The court adjourned the hearing of the case.