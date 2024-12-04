Open Menu

Salman Akram Raja Gets Protective Bails In 18 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Salman Akram Raja gets protective bails in 18 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja in 18 cases.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Advocate Salman Akram Raja, seeking cases details registered against him.

At the outset of hearing, the police submitted its report against the plea and said that ten cases were registered against the petitioner in Islamabad. However, six cases were registered in Lahore while two in Attock police stations.

Salman Akram Raja prayed the court to grant him protective bail in the said cases so that he could approach the relevant courts for relief.

The chief justice asked the petitioner to file a separate case in this regard. The court, subsequently, granted the petitioner protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs10,000 each and instructed him to approach the concerned courts.

