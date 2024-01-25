Open Menu

Salman Chaudhry Visits North Region

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Salman Chaudhry visits North Region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Salman Chaudhry after assuming the charge of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) paid a visit to North Region.

According to details, the Chalk and Choband squad presented a salute to him on his visit. After which DIG North Ashfaq Ahmed briefed him on operational and administrative issues.

Chaudhry said traffic discipline and enforcement of law without discrimination should be established on motorways.

Strong measures should be taken to make road users' journeys safer and timely assistance must be provided to them. Good manners are the motto of Motorway Police, which all officers and employees should follow, he said.

He said as many as road safety activities should be organized to make the public aware of traffic rules. Actions will be taken on a priority basis to meet departmental promotion and operational requirements, he said.

