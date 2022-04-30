Salman Khilji condemns violation of Masjid-e-Nabvi sanctity

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji on Saturday said that violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi was a shameful act and these incidents could harm the soft image of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji on Saturday said that violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi was a shameful act and these incidents could harm the soft image of the country.

In a statement issued here, he said the PTI, which claimed to make the state of Madina was desecrating Madina and Imran Khan and his associates used religion for politics, their faces were now exposed to the public.

He said that Prophet's Mosque is a place where raising one's voice is also forbidden but those who have forgotten the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi in order to fulfill their political enmities will be identified.

Condemning the PTI workers slogans in Masjid-e-Nabvi, he said that Imran Khan's agenda is to spread power, lies, chaos and disorder.