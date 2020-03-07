Salman promises maximum opportunities to private investors

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development Dr Salman Shah has vowed to provide maximum opportunities to private investors, enabling them to invest in the projects much needed for bringing about infrastructural development, enhancing connectivity and pace of economic activities in the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development Dr Salman Shah has vowed to provide maximum opportunities to private investors, enabling them to invest in the projects much needed for bringing about infrastructural development, enhancing connectivity and pace of economic activities in the city.

During a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday, Dr Salman and senior officials of the Public-Private Partnership Cell, Government of the Punjab, discussed in detail matters of mutual interest with the Sialkot exporters.

The adviser said the Public Private Partnership Cell was making all-out efforts to bring national and international investment in Health, education, Housing and Urban Development, Transport, Tourism and Recreation, Industries, food and Agricultural sectors.

He said the cell had been developed to encourage investment from private sectors and safeguard the interests of investors and the general public.