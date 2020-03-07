UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salman Promises Maximum Opportunities To Private Investors

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 06:59 PM

Salman promises maximum opportunities to private investors

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development Dr Salman Shah has vowed to provide maximum opportunities to private investors, enabling them to invest in the projects much needed for bringing about infrastructural development, enhancing connectivity and pace of economic activities in the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development Dr Salman Shah has vowed to provide maximum opportunities to private investors, enabling them to invest in the projects much needed for bringing about infrastructural development, enhancing connectivity and pace of economic activities in the city.

During a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday, Dr Salman and senior officials of the Public-Private Partnership Cell, Government of the Punjab, discussed in detail matters of mutual interest with the Sialkot exporters.

The adviser said the Public Private Partnership Cell was making all-out efforts to bring national and international investment in Health, education, Housing and Urban Development, Transport, Tourism and Recreation, Industries, food and Agricultural sectors.

He said the cell had been developed to encourage investment from private sectors and safeguard the interests of investors and the general public.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Record 11,077 free screenings as PCR concludes 10t ..

46 minutes ago

Another two fresh cases of Coronavirus surface in ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian claims, says items held we ..

1 hour ago

Froebels clinch swimming competitions

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases - Operationa ..

1 minute ago

Labuschagne hits century on return to roots

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.