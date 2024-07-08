Open Menu

Salman Rafique Chairs 11th UCHS Syndicate Meeting

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 09:13 PM

Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired the 11th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024)

The university registrar presented the syndicate agenda, and all decisions made during the meeting were approved. Additionally, the implementation report from the 10th syndicate meeting was also presented.

Key approvals during the syndicate meeting included: insurance for the central pharmacy, appointment of two professors as Professors Emeritus, purchase of two carry vans, approval of four new members for the academic council, extension of certain positions at the university, appointment of Syed Azhar Abbas Shah as the project director of the university, an agreement with Islamic Aid to build three colleges, and recruitment for two statutory posts at the university.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the government wants to increase the capacity of the University of Child Health Sciences.

He added that the government is looking into the delay in the construction of the University of Child Health Sciences by IDAP. The minister noted that the University of Child Health Sciences is the first medical school in Pakistan to produce pediatric nurses.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Member of Punjab Assembly Adnan Afzal Chatha, Professor Tahir Masood, Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Shahnaz Sardar, Additional Secretary Finance from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Junaid Rasheed, Registrar Prof. Nabila Talat, MD Prof. Tipu Sultan, representatives from the Finance Department, Higher education Department, and other syndicate members participated in the meeting.

