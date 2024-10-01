Open Menu

Salman Rafique Chairs Emergency Meeting To Address Rising Dengue Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Salman Rafique chairs emergency meeting to address rising dengue cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday chaired an emergency meeting of the Technical Working Group in the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care in response to the increasing cases of dengue.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir participated in meeting via video link, while Health Advisor Major General (Retired) Azhar Mehmood Kayani attended the meeting in person at the Health Department. During the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique reviewed the latest dengue situation across the province. Experts presented their suggestions to control the spread of dengue.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that the Technical Working Group should immediately determine the causes of death due to dengue in Rawalpindi and assess the severity of the disease in treated patients. "To control dengue, field officers need to operate outside of their offices. In Rawalpindi, provisions are being made for the treatment of dengue patients in both government and private hospitals. The concerned officers should monitor every dengue case closely. A special campaign should be conducted to raise awareness about dengue. Due to better surveillance, the dengue situation in Lahore is under control. Departments must remain vigilant to control cases in Rawalpindi", he added.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Khawaja Imran Nazir stated that while dengue is not typically life-threatening, it can become dangerous if patients report to the hospital too late. "With the dengue season at its peak, there will be no compromise on the care of infected patients. Union Councils will ensure the involvement of elected representatives in anti-dengue activities. Dengue workers should be provided with new Android mobile phones, and transport issues must be resolved. An audit of dengue deaths should be conducted to identify the root causes', he added.

Health Advisor Major General (Retired) Dr. Azhar Mehmood Kayani emphasized the importance of practical training for dengue prevention and stressed that the disease should be taken seriously. "A third-party audit of dengue deaths from the previous and current years should be conducted. The same level of commitment seen in 2011 will be required to combat dengue effectively', he added.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Nadia Saqib, DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, Additional Secretaries (Technical) Dr. Muhammad Waseem and Dr. Younis, Professor Waseem Akram, Professor Haroon Hamid, Professor Soumia, Dr. Yadullah, officers from the PITB, and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Mobile Rawalpindi Same Imran Nazir From Government

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

3 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

3 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

4 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

4 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

6 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

6 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

6 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan