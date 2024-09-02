Open Menu

Salman Rafique Chairs Law And Order Meeting

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 09:30 PM

The 12th Law and Order meeting took place in the Home Department, chaired by Provincial Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee for law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique, here on Monday

Provincial Minister Bilal Akbar Khan also attended as a committee member. The meeting involved a comprehensive review of the law and order situation across the province, with Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal and other relevant officers providing briefings.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that foolproof security measures will be implemented for the by-elections scheduled for September 12 in Rahim Yar Khan. "Approval has been granted to deploy three companies of the Army and Rangers in the area. Additionally, extraordinary security preparations are in place for the cricket series with Bangladesh.

Efforts will be relentless in maintaining peace and order in Punjab. Those disrupting public order will be dealt with firmly, and operations will persist until the last terrorist in the Kacha area is eliminated. The law and order situation is directly linked to Pakistan’s economic stability, and no leniency will be shown to terrorists threatening peace", he added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Home Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Interior Fazalur Rehman, Additional Secretary Internal Security Usman Khalid, Additional IG Chaudhry Sultan, DIG Special Branch, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore, and officers from relevant law enforcement agencies.

