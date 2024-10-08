Salman Rafique Chairs Meeting Regarding Children's Heart Surgery Program
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday chaired an important meeting regarding the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education
Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi also attended the meeting. Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmud Khan, Special Secretary for Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Dr. Waheed, Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, CEO of the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq, and Nosheen, Director at the Punjab Information Technology board, were present.
During the meeting, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviewed the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program in detail, with a briefing provided by the PITB.
On this occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique stated, "Alhamdulillah, more than 280 innocent children have successfully undergone surgery under the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program. The scope of this program will be expanded. There has been a significant reduction in the waiting list for surgeries of these innocent children, he said and added, "We pay tribute to everyone contributing to this noble cause." Before this program, parents had to wait months for their children's surgeries. Through this initiative, the capacity of children's hospitals in Punjab is also being increased, he said.
The Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program is continuously monitored through a dashboard, and the Punjab government has made the entire system very transparent," he added.
