Salman Rafique condemns killing of 23 people in Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has strongly condemned the killing of 23 innocent people from Punjab in Musakhel area of Balochistan.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.