Salman Rafique Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Nation On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, in his message on the occasion of Independence Day, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation, emphasizing that freedom is a great blessing from Allah Almighty.
He highlighted that Pakistan was achieved through immense and endless sacrifices.
The minister stressed the importance of valuing and safeguarding this divine gift, urging citizens to rise above personal interests and contribute to the nation’s development. He acknowledged the enormous challenges Pakistan currently faces and emphasized that sustainable political stability is crucial for progress.
He also underscored the significance of adhering to the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, reminding that 'Pakistan is our identity and its survival is directly linked to our own'. He prayed for the end of the suffering of the Palestinian people and reiterated the government's commitment to improving healthcare in Punjab, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago