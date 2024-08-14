Open Menu

Salman Rafique Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Nation On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, in his message on the occasion of Independence Day, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation, emphasizing that freedom is a great blessing from Allah Almighty.

He highlighted that Pakistan was achieved through immense and endless sacrifices.

The minister stressed the importance of valuing and safeguarding this divine gift, urging citizens to rise above personal interests and contribute to the nation’s development. He acknowledged the enormous challenges Pakistan currently faces and emphasized that sustainable political stability is crucial for progress.

He also underscored the significance of adhering to the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, reminding that 'Pakistan is our identity and its survival is directly linked to our own'. He prayed for the end of the suffering of the Palestinian people and reiterated the government's commitment to improving healthcare in Punjab, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

