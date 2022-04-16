Salman Rafique, Hafiz Noman released from police custody

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N leaders they are released after no evidence pointed out their involvement in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Noman have been released from police custody after being cleared of charges to assault a serving major of Pakistan Army in Lahore.

The police have confirmed the development say that they were released after no evidence pointed out their involvement in the case.

They say, “Their arrest has been delayed as the matter is under probe,” pointing out that further probe into the case could be carried out after the assembly session.

The police, however, have denied receiving production orders for their release saying that it was not needed.

Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Noman were arrested for torturing a Pakistan Army officer in Lahore.

The goons, who had tortured a Pakistan Army officer near Kalma Chowk in Lahore, were arrested by police today. The arrested men have turned out to be employees of the PML-N leaders. Both the PML-N leaders have tendered an apology to the army officers regarding the violent incident. A group of men tortured an army officer near Kalma Chowk in Lahore. The officer had been surrounded by a group of men in another vehicle who broke the window glasses of the officer’s car. A video had also surfaced in which the citizen got angered over the hooliganism.

The attackers fled from the scene after other residents came in to save the officer.