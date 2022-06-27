UrduPoint.com

Salman Rafique Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday inaugurated a seven-day anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine to children in union council 83

CEO Dr Faisal, Deputy Secretary Syeda Ramallah and UNICEF officials were also present.

The minister also visited a dispensary at UC 83 and inspected medical facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that more than 5 million children in seven districts of the provincewould be vaccinated against polio, adding that more than 39,000 workers and 17,800 teams of the healthdepartment would perform their duties.

