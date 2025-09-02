Salman Rafique Inspects Flood Relief Efforts In Multan
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique visited Head Muhammad Wala breaching point and flood relief camps here on Tuesday.
During the visit, the minister was briefed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Abu Bakar and Executive Engineer Irrigation about the prevailing flood situation. He also inspected Rescue camps and appreciated the efforts of district officers and departments engaged in relief activities.
Khawaja Salman Rafique said efforts were being made to minimize losses. He directed officials to ensure evacuation of affected people, along with uninterrupted supply of food and medical facilities.
The minister emphasized that no compromise would be made on relief camps and healthcare services. He ordered the availability of anti-snakebite vaccines and other essential medicines in every camp.
Expressing satisfaction over the role of administration and police, he said the Punjab government stood with the people in this difficult time. “The situation is tough, but the courage of people is commendable,” he observed.
He added that all resources were being utilized to facilitate flood victims, including provision of food, clean drinking water, medicines, fodder for livestock, and vaccination stock. Hospitals, he said, had been put on high alert to deal with emergencies.
The minister informed that a flood flow of 500,000 cusecs from Head Trimmu was heading towards Multan. He said the district administration had been given full authority to manage Head Muhammad Wala breaching point.
Khawaja Salman Rafique lauded the efforts of district departments and rescuers for ensuring relief supplies to the flood-hit population.
