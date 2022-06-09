UrduPoint.com

Salman Rafique Pays Tribute To Nurses, Paramedics

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Salman Rafique pays tribute to nurses, paramedics

Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique has paid rich tribute to nurses and paramedics on International Nurses Day, being marked in Pakistan on Thursday, like in other parts of the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique has paid rich tribute to nurses and paramedics on International Nurses Day, being marked in Pakistan on Thursday, like in other parts of the world.

He was addressing a seminar as the chief guest at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here.

In his address, he specially paid tribute to nurses and paramedics, who lost their lives during COVID-19.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, the government was serving the nation with dedication. He appreciated KEMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal over his services. He lauded the health experts for successfully using tele-medicine in the KEMU. He said that quality of nursing colleges would be improved, adding the government had talked to trainers of Agha Khan University for imparting training to nurses.

He said the Punjab government would introduce people-friendly budget and the people living below the poverty line would specially be facilitated.

Addressing the seminar, the KEMU VC thanked the minister for attending the event. He said that the government hospitals affiliated with the KEMU were performing quite well. He said that PhD of nursing would start soon in KEMU Post-graduate Nursing College.

Secretary Nursing Dr. Qurat-ul-Ain also addressed the seminar.

Later, the minister gave away shields to nurses.

Earlier, the VC KEMU and faculty members welcomed Khwaja Salman Rafique on his arrival in the university.

He also visited the mosque built for ladies in the university. A large number of nurses attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister World Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Mosque Event Government

Recent Stories

AC Saddar checks enforcement of one-dish policy at ..

AC Saddar checks enforcement of one-dish policy at wedding ceremonies

2 minutes ago
 Wapda union stages rally, demands 50pc increase in ..

Wapda union stages rally, demands 50pc increase in salaries

2 minutes ago
 Final strength of Commonwealth contingent to be de ..

Final strength of Commonwealth contingent to be decided on June 13: PSB DG

2 minutes ago
 Agriculture sector posts 4.40pc growth in FY2022

Agriculture sector posts 4.40pc growth in FY2022

2 minutes ago
 NHA improving East-West connectivity

NHA improving East-West connectivity

2 minutes ago
 DC for strict action against ghost teachers,schoo ..

DC for strict action against ghost teachers,school staff

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.