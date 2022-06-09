Salman Rafique pays tribute to nurses, paramedics

Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique has paid rich tribute to nurses and paramedics on International Nurses Day, being marked in Pakistan on Thursday, like in other parts of the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique has paid rich tribute to nurses and paramedics on International Nurses Day, being marked in Pakistan on Thursday, like in other parts of the world.

He was addressing a seminar as the chief guest at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here.

In his address, he specially paid tribute to nurses and paramedics, who lost their lives during COVID-19.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, the government was serving the nation with dedication. He appreciated KEMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal over his services. He lauded the health experts for successfully using tele-medicine in the KEMU. He said that quality of nursing colleges would be improved, adding the government had talked to trainers of Agha Khan University for imparting training to nurses.

He said the Punjab government would introduce people-friendly budget and the people living below the poverty line would specially be facilitated.

Addressing the seminar, the KEMU VC thanked the minister for attending the event. He said that the government hospitals affiliated with the KEMU were performing quite well. He said that PhD of nursing would start soon in KEMU Post-graduate Nursing College.

Secretary Nursing Dr. Qurat-ul-Ain also addressed the seminar.

Later, the minister gave away shields to nurses.

Earlier, the VC KEMU and faculty members welcomed Khwaja Salman Rafique on his arrival in the university.

He also visited the mosque built for ladies in the university. A large number of nurses attended the seminar.