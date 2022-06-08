Salman Rafique promises people-friendly health budget

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 07:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique has said the government is about to announce a people-friendly budget as more relief and facilities will be given to citizens in the health sector.

He was addressing a training workshop as the chief guest, organised by the Department of Primary & Secondary Healthcare, here on Wednesday.

The minister said that it was duty of everyone in the health sector to make sincere efforts to provide better health care facilities to people.

He maintained that the main objective to gather all stakeholders was to implement policies unanimously. Salman Rafique said that the maternal mortality rate in Pakistan demanded to take serious steps. He said that the WHO had always stood beside the government to provide better healthcare facilities to people. He said that the health secretary was working hard to further improve the system.

Mentioning anti-dengue activities, he said that all resources were being utilised to control dengue in the province.

He said that he would soon visit Rahim Yar Khan and review all health facilities being provided to people over there. "We have to educate the community as protecting our children from various diseases is the primary responsibility of parents," he said.

The minister said that lady health workers were playing an important role in Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI) services.

Salman Rafique also lauded the effort of organisers for organizing the training workshop.

Consultant Dr. Saeed Akhter briefed the participants in the workshop about the significance of universal health coverage and its targets.

DG Health Services Dr. Haroon Jahangir, Dr. Malik Safih from the health ministry, Rana Mushtaq, Dr. Jamshiad from WHO, MS of different government hospitals from RY Khan and other were also present.

