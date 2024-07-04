Open Menu

Salman Rafique Visits PDMA To Review Monsoon Arrangement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Salman Rafique visits PDMA to review monsoon arrangement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday reached Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Headquarters to review monsoon rains preparations and river conditions.

He toured the PDMA control room where Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia briefed him in detail about the status of monsoon rains and water levels in rivers and working of the department to meet the challenges.

Minister Rafique also reviewed the safety measures in place across the province regarding the monsoon rains.

On the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that preparations were complete to tackle the torrential rains and potential floods in Punjab and an awareness campaign was being conducted regarding precautionary measures.

“We are making every effort to ensure timely measures for the protection of human lives and all the departments, divisional and district administrations should maintain close coordination, as coordination between PDMA and other institutions will prove extremely effective in disaster prevention," he added.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that all the resources would be utilized to address the potential flood threats and precautionary arrangements have been completed in vulnerable districts.

"Due to climatic changes, Pakistan may face severe rains and flood conditions", he warned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Flood Water May All Cabinet Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

5 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

13 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

13 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

14 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

14 hours ago
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

14 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

14 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

14 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

14 hours ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan