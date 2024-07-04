Salman Rafique Visits PDMA To Review Monsoon Arrangement
Published July 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday reached Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Headquarters to review monsoon rains preparations and river conditions.
He toured the PDMA control room where Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia briefed him in detail about the status of monsoon rains and water levels in rivers and working of the department to meet the challenges.
Minister Rafique also reviewed the safety measures in place across the province regarding the monsoon rains.
On the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that preparations were complete to tackle the torrential rains and potential floods in Punjab and an awareness campaign was being conducted regarding precautionary measures.
“We are making every effort to ensure timely measures for the protection of human lives and all the departments, divisional and district administrations should maintain close coordination, as coordination between PDMA and other institutions will prove extremely effective in disaster prevention," he added.
Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that all the resources would be utilized to address the potential flood threats and precautionary arrangements have been completed in vulnerable districts.
"Due to climatic changes, Pakistan may face severe rains and flood conditions", he warned.
