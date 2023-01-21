UrduPoint.com

Salman Sadiq Appointed As PR CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Salman Sadiq appointed as PR CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The service of Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Sadiq Sheikh has been regularized by the prime minister office.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson said on Saturday that Salman Sadiq, a BS-21 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department of Railways, presently working as GeneralManager (BS-21) and looking after the post of CEO/Sr GM (BS-22), has been appointedas the CEO (Grade 22) on current charge basis for three months.

More Stories From Pakistan

