Salman Shah presents business plan document to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor on Economic Affairs and Planning and Development (P&D) Dr Salman Shah Thursday called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and presented the Punjab business plan document.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of Dr Salman Shah and his team for preparing a comprehensive document of the business plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab business plan would help promote business and economic activities. He reiterated that ease of doing business would be ensured at every level and Punjab would be developed as a model province for investors, industrialists and businessmen, he added.

The chief minister hoped that ease of doing business would strengthen the economy along with creating more job opportunities. He pointed out that reforms had been introduced for promotion of investment and reiterated that all necessary facilities would be provided under one roof.

The government would take many more steps to increase exports and achieve targets. It would be ensured through short-medium and long-term policies. The chief minister said that 17 economic hubs had been identified in Punjab, adding that the provincial economy would be strengthened by their development. He maintained that accelerated work was required to promote e-commerce and e-governance in the province.

He also promised providing full support for strengthening of the provincial economy.

Dr Salman Shah, on this occasion, said that a comprehensive strategy had been devised to strengthen the provincial economy along with the accelerated industrial process.

The government has taken efforts for promotion of investment and economic activities in the province, concluded Shah.