Salman Shehbaz Declared Pro-claimed Offender

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:10 PM

NAB tells court that his movable and immovable property has been confiscated, he should be declared PO.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 28th, 2019) An accountability court on Monday declared Salman Shehbaz, son of PML_N President Shehbaz Sharif, as proclaimed offender for repeatedly not appearing in the court.
The court also directed the authorities concerned to consficate total movable and immovable properites for defying court orders.


During the proceedings, the NAB's officials said that Salman Shehbaz many times was summoned to explain his position about assets beyond means and money laundering but he did not turn up. They said his total moveable and immoveable properties had also been confiscatetd but he did not appear. The NAB officials requested the court to declare him "Proclaimed Offender" for repeatedly defying court orders.
The courta accepted the NAB's plea and declared him "Proclaimed Offender" in the assets case.

It may be mentioned here that Hamza Shehbaz, Salman's brother, is already in NAB's custody.

