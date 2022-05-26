UrduPoint.com

Salman Sufi Appointed Head Of PM's Strategic Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Salman Sufi appointed head of PM's Strategic Reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed public policy expert Salman Sufi as the head of the Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms.

A Mother Teresa Award winner and an expert in introducing unique social welfare schemes, Salman Sufi will render his services voluntarily.

Salman Sufi has introduced a number of people-friendly schemes, including the Punjab Women Protection Act, Violence Against Women Centre, Women on Wheels and Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

He has also served as Director General Strategic Reform Unit during Shehbaz Sharif's Punjab chief ministership.

Salman Sufi was named one of the top five women's rights activists in the world, including by the government of incumbent US President Joe Biden, and was also awarded the Vital Voices Award.In addition, the government has directed all ministries to make every effort to effectively implement the Prime Minister's reform agenda.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Punjab Women All Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

11 hours ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

11 hours ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

11 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.