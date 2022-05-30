UrduPoint.com

Salman Sufi, CM Sindh Discuss PM's Development Package For Karachi

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Salman Sufi, CM Sindh discuss PM's development package for Karachi

Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi on Monday met Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and discussed matters relating to the pursuit of PM's Development Package for Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi on Monday met Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and discussed matters relating to the pursuit of PM's Development Package for Karachi.

During the meeting, it was told that besides the implementation of projects like water desalination plant, waste water treatment plant, women on wheel, graveyard and anti-women harassment centers in Karachi, work on other projects will also be beefed up.

Chief Minister Sindh assured all out cooperation and facilitation in the Prime Minister's Development Programme.

Salman Sufi thanked the Chief Minister Sindh for playing role in the development of Karachi.

