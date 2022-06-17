UrduPoint.com

Salman Sufi Congratulates Overseas Pakistanis On Accession To Apostille Convention

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 12:22 AM

Salman Sufi congratulates overseas Pakistanis on accession to Apostille convention

Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Thursday congratulated overseas Pakistan on the approval of Pakistan's accession to the international Apostille Convention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Thursday congratulated overseas Pakistan on the approval of Pakistan's accession to the international Apostille Convention.

The accession will make it easy to attest the documents of overseas Pakistanis, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had focused on resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis, said Salman Sufi.

According to Salman Sufi, before accession to the Apostille Convention, the overseas Pakistanis had to visit different offices and pay heavy fees for attestation of documents.

He said after the attestation of the documents from different notaries designated by Foreign Office in Pakistan, 122 countries will accept these attested documents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Foreign Office Visit From

Recent Stories

Afghanistan facing ' the darkest moments' with Ins ..

Afghanistan facing ' the darkest moments' with Institutionalized oppression of W ..

1 minute ago
 Water supply suspended due to power breakdown: WAS ..

Water supply suspended due to power breakdown: WASA

1 minute ago
 List of provincial successful farmers of 'canola p ..

List of provincial successful farmers of 'canola production competition' issued

1 minute ago
 Italian scholar Elina Romani visits Sindhi Languag ..

Italian scholar Elina Romani visits Sindhi Language Authority

1 minute ago
 Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous ..

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous buildings in district South

46 minutes ago
 Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in ..

Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in sacrificial animals

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.