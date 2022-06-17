Salman Sufi congratulates overseas Pakistanis on accession to Apostille convention

Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Thursday congratulated overseas Pakistan on the approval of Pakistan's accession to the international Apostille Convention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Thursday congratulated overseas Pakistan on the approval of Pakistan's accession to the international Apostille Convention.

The accession will make it easy to attest the documents of overseas Pakistanis, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had focused on resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis, said Salman Sufi.

According to Salman Sufi, before accession to the Apostille Convention, the overseas Pakistanis had to visit different offices and pay heavy fees for attestation of documents.

He said after the attestation of the documents from different notaries designated by Foreign Office in Pakistan, 122 countries will accept these attested documents.