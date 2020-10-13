UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salman Tasked To Launder Money Sans Being Caught

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:57 PM

Salman tasked to launder money sans being caught

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said that the real task of Salman Shahbaz was to launder money without being caught

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said that the real task of Salman Shahbaz was to launder money without being caught.

In response to a statement of Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mariyam Aurangzeb, he said despite studying in Oxford University,Salman proved himself a naive and was instrumental in the arrest of his father, he tweeted.

Salman should return Pakistan to prove his innocence in corruption cases, he added. The advisor said that people should be ready as many more (corruption cases) was set to come in to fore soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Oxford Money

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

14 minutes ago

Tanzania deploys 500 firefighters against Kilimanj ..

2 minutes ago

Barack Obama pushes Democrats' get-out-the-vote ca ..

2 minutes ago

ION completes successful trial of electric autonom ..

29 minutes ago

Expo Khor Fakkan gears up for launching 10th Weddi ..

29 minutes ago

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.