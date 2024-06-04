Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health, Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafiq on Tuesday visited the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to review the ongoing development work of the hospital.

During his visit, he interacted with the patients and their attendants and asked about the medical facilities and availability of medicines provided to them.

On the occasion, the Building department briefed the Minister that 84 per cent of work on the basement,97 per cent of the first floor and 89 per cent of the second-floor work had been completed.

He directed the concerned to complete the remaining work of the Operation Theatre and Emergency Department by June 10.

The minister visited various hospital wards and directed them to install air conditioners in those places that had missed, adding he said that the provision of modern and quality health facilities to the people was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it.

He said that efforts were also being made to control the spread of Measles and required funds were also being provided to the hospitals across the province to upgrade the existing healthcare facilities.

Salman also directed the officials concerned to finish the beautification and maintenance work of the Benazir Bhutto Hospital at the earliest.

Earlier the minister visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Trauma Center Kallar Kahar and reviewed the arrangements at the centre.

He said the shortfall of Consultants, Nurses and Paramedic staff would be resolved on priority while talks were underway for the upgradation of the centre.