Open Menu

Salman Visits HFH To Review Ongoing Development Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work

Provincial Minister for Health, Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafiq on Tuesday visited the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to review the ongoing development work of the hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health, Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafiq on Tuesday visited the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to review the ongoing development work of the hospital.

During his visit, he interacted with the patients and their attendants and asked about the medical facilities and availability of medicines provided to them.

On the occasion, the Building department briefed the Minister that 84 per cent of work on the basement,97 per cent of the first floor and 89 per cent of the second-floor work had been completed.

He directed the concerned to complete the remaining work of the Operation Theatre and Emergency Department by June 10.

The minister visited various hospital wards and directed them to install air conditioners in those places that had missed, adding he said that the provision of modern and quality health facilities to the people was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it.

He said that efforts were also being made to control the spread of Measles and required funds were also being provided to the hospitals across the province to upgrade the existing healthcare facilities.

Salman also directed the officials concerned to finish the beautification and maintenance work of the Benazir Bhutto Hospital at the earliest.

Earlier the minister visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Trauma Center Kallar Kahar and reviewed the arrangements at the centre.

He said the shortfall of Consultants, Nurses and Paramedic staff would be resolved on priority while talks were underway for the upgradation of the centre.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Punjab Visit Kallar Kahar June Family Government

Recent Stories

A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are criti ..

A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and nati ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extend ..

Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empoweri ..

Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth

4 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out in Murree forest

Fire breaks out in Murree forest

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 mi ..

Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Youth convention held in Sindh University campus

Youth convention held in Sindh University campus

4 minutes ago
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle ..

India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..

4 minutes ago
 Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Ko ..

Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area

4 minutes ago
 Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Sh ..

Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze

4 minutes ago
 Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Fores ..

Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism

4 minutes ago
 Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-N ..

Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST

3 minutes ago
 Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup

Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan