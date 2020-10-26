Salman voices concern over ill-planning of Orange Train

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance and Economic Affairs, Dr Salman Shah on Monday expressed serious concerns over the ill-planning of Orange Train Lahore.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said subsidy amounting to Rs.

30 billion, would be given to run Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi metro buses and Orange Train.

Such a heavy amount could be utilized for construction of hospitals and schools in Punjab, he stated. Over 200,000 people would travel by Orange Train on daily basis,he said. We could save the public money by constructing hospitals and educational institutions for the people of Punjab, he added.