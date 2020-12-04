Salt, Gypsum city being established in Karak district

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was planning to establish a salt and gypsum city in Karak district to fully utilize these precious resources for achieving socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was planning to establish a salt and gypsum city in Karak district to fully utilize these precious resources for achieving socio-economic development.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) has been tasked to accomplish this ambitious initiative which will end sporadic production and ensure a constant supply of gypsum and salt to the market.

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as not-for-profit Company, entrusted with responsibilities to foster industrialization in the province.

The company's CEO Javed Khattak talking to APP said that Pakistan was endowed with myriad reserves of minerals, much of which was concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that KP especially Kohat Division was rich in an exceptional amount of natural resources, including large reserves of mineral salt and gypsum, accumulated mainly in the Kohat Division.

He said that KP had 92 percent share in the country's total gypsum reserves and out of it Kohat division contributed 89 percent high-quality gypsum.

While Salt deposits of 98 percent purity occur at the Jatta Bahadur Khel and Karak districts.

He said that despite the immense reserves, the share of Pakistan in global exports of gypsum was only estimated to be 0.6%.

He said that Salt and Gypsum City in the Karak district would facilitate the mine owners of the district with world-class infrastructure and utilities to set up their industries.

He said that establishment of such an infrastructure would not only help the manufacturers in diversification and value addition of the minerals but would help in achieving higher exports.

He said it would bring prosperity to the deprived Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.