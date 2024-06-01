Salt Mines Inspected
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, Mushtaq Ahmad Awan, inspected salt mines in Kalabagh, in Mianwali district.
According to a press release issued by the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office on Saturday, the in-charge Wafaqi Muhtasib met the labourers working on the site and inquired about their problems.
He went inside the salt mines and reviewed the ongoing work. Mushtaq Ahmad Awan took a detailed briefing from the management of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and told them that the minimum wages fixed by the government should be strictly enforced.
