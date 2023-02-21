UrduPoint.com

Salt Range Kallar Kahar: High Slopes, Turns Threat To Motorists

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Salt Range Kallar Kahar: high slopes, turns threat to motorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Salt Range Kallar Kahar is particularly a dangerous area due to its consistent slopes and several turns, resulting in higher vehicle speeds and increased risk of accidents.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, an official of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said, "Motorways are generally considered to be safer but the ten kilometers of the Kallar Kahar salt ranges on the M2 motorway from Islamabad to Lahore have a slope of more than seven percent." He said that the slopes lead to increased vehicle speeds and pose a significant risk to drivers.

He said, "One of the main causes of traffic road crashes in this area is the failure of brakes, which can occur when drivers use them to control their speed consistently." The officer recommended that drivers should control their speed with the first and second shift of the gears and avoid using brakes.

"If brakes fail, emergency climbs can be used to bring the vehicle to a stop, he said adding that drivers should also follow the speed limits mentioned on the road to avoid unnecessary overtaking and ensure that their vehicle is in good condition.

" "Shifting gears according to the needs of the road is also crucial in avoiding accidents. By following recommendations of police and taking care on the roads, the drivers can save lives and make the roads safer," he maintained.

He said, "It is crucial for drivers to understand the potential risks of the area, including the consistent slopes and turns, which can lead to higher speeds and increased risk of accidents." "Drivers should also be aware of the weather conditions, as rainfall can cause the roads to become slippery and reduce visibility", he added.

To avoid accidents, drivers should also make sure they are well-rested and alert before embarking on a long journey, he said.

"It is also important to take regular breaks and avoid driving for extended periods without rest, "he added.

He said, "It is essential to ensure that vehicles are in good condition before setting out on a journey and regular maintenance of brakes, tires, and other vital components can help prevent mechanical failures that can cause accidents."\395

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Weather Police Motorway Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Alert Lead Kallar Kahar From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

8 minutes ago
 EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

2 hours ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

2 hours ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.