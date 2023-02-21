Salt Range Kallar Kahar: high slopes, turns threat to motorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Salt Range Kallar Kahar is particularly a dangerous area due to its consistent slopes and several turns, resulting in higher vehicle speeds and increased risk of accidents.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, an official of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said, "Motorways are generally considered to be safer but the ten kilometers of the Kallar Kahar salt ranges on the M2 motorway from Islamabad to Lahore have a slope of more than seven percent." He said that the slopes lead to increased vehicle speeds and pose a significant risk to drivers.

He said, "One of the main causes of traffic road crashes in this area is the failure of brakes, which can occur when drivers use them to control their speed consistently." The officer recommended that drivers should control their speed with the first and second shift of the gears and avoid using brakes.

"If brakes fail, emergency climbs can be used to bring the vehicle to a stop, he said adding that drivers should also follow the speed limits mentioned on the road to avoid unnecessary overtaking and ensure that their vehicle is in good condition.

" "Shifting gears according to the needs of the road is also crucial in avoiding accidents. By following recommendations of police and taking care on the roads, the drivers can save lives and make the roads safer," he maintained.

He said, "It is crucial for drivers to understand the potential risks of the area, including the consistent slopes and turns, which can lead to higher speeds and increased risk of accidents." "Drivers should also be aware of the weather conditions, as rainfall can cause the roads to become slippery and reduce visibility", he added.

To avoid accidents, drivers should also make sure they are well-rested and alert before embarking on a long journey, he said.

"It is also important to take regular breaks and avoid driving for extended periods without rest, "he added.

He said, "It is essential to ensure that vehicles are in good condition before setting out on a journey and regular maintenance of brakes, tires, and other vital components can help prevent mechanical failures that can cause accidents."\395