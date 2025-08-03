Open Menu

Salt Range Tunnel: Four Firms Participate In Feasibility Study

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA) has finalized a plan to construct a tunnel at the M-2 Salt Range location to improve safety and traffic flow.

The project is currently in the technical evaluation stage to select a consultant for the feasibility study. The tunnel construction aims to address safety concerns and reduce accidents in the area.

According to official sources from the National Highway Authority (NHA), the decision was finalized in a recent meeting presided over by the General Manager of NHA, Hafiz Tahir. The sources informed that a tunnel would be built at the Salt Range location, adding that four firms have participated in the feasibility study.

The sources further stated that the matter is currently in the technical evaluation stage to select a consultant.

The firm offering the lowest bid in the auction process will submit the feasibility study along with the design. The plan to construct a tunnel at the M-2 Salt Range has been finalized after several meetings aimed at addressing the rising number of accidents in the area.

Earlier, the issue of accidents at the Salt Range site had been raised by various parties. Following these suggestions, the matter was brought to the Prime Minister’s Steering Committee, which recommended the construction of a tunnel.

It is worth mentioning here that four firms have participated in the feasibility study. NHA sources said that soon the selected consultant will develop a comprehensive feasibility study and design and then work will be started on the project.

