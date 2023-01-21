UrduPoint.com

Salt Sprinkling Underway To Avoid Icing: NHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The team of the National Highway Authority (NHA) has begun a salt sprinkling operation on highways to prevent icing on the roads after the snowfall in different areas of Balochistan.

Talking to APP, NHA official informed that snowfall started from Khanozai to Makhai Ada and Khojak Top Section while cloudy weather was observed on N-65 Quetta-Kolpur section. He informed that NHA had established camps on vulnerable points of National Highways including Kalat -Chaman N-25, Lakpass-Noshki N-40, Kuchlak-Killa Saifullah N-50, Quetta- Mach N-65 and also started clearance work, which resulted in no blockage of any Highways in Balochistan.

He said that the initiative of salt sprinkling was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians during the winter months.

The operation was being carried out regularly to maintain clear and safe passage for the commuters, the official added.

He said that the NHA team had been working diligently to ensure that the roads in the Lakpass and other highways remain open for commuters during snowfall. He said that the team would continue to monitor the weather conditions to adjust the frequency and intensity of the salt sprinkling as needed.

He said that all the stakeholders and the public had been informed that all the roads of the NHA Balochistan-North region are cleared and open for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

He urged the commuters to drive with caution during the winter months and to be aware of the possibility of icy roads. He also requested citizens to follow the traffic rules and regulations for ensuring the safety of all on the roads.

