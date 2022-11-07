UrduPoint.com

SALU Announces Annual Exams From Nov 22

Published November 07, 2022

SALU announces annual exams from Nov 22

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Controller of examinations,Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Monday announced that annual examinations 2021 of A.D (Sciences, Arts & Commerce, Home Economics) and M.A (Previous & Final) regular and external will commence from November 22 at all affiliated degree colleges of Sukkur and Larkana regions.

According to an announcement, the timetable of examinations has been sent to the colleges. The candidates have been advised to visit their colleges for the timetable and appear in examinations as per the shared schedule.

