SALU awards in excellence in quality

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Spokesperson of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Pro Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari on Tuesday has announced that SALU has been selected for the prestigious award in quality and management "Excellence in Quality" in the education category awarded by London Achievements Forum U.K on account of higher standard of education and research process, introduction of relevant innovative solutions, the applied nature of education and convincing competitiveness of SALU`s Graduates in the labor market.

This award confirmed international recognition of quality of educational services, management,increased the authority of an educational institution both nationally and worldwide as well as stimulated partnership and investment attractiveness of scientific research.

On the occasion,for the selection of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur for this prestigious award,Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah congratulated the faculty members, deans, directors, Chairpersons, Officers, Employees and Students for their continuous commitment and struggle to uphold the soft image of the institution and to continue their commitment and struggle for the development of the institution and community at large.