SALU celebrates 75th Independence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The 75th Diamond Jubilee Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur with national spirit, fervor and enthusiasm.

The ceremony was held here at the Central Lawn of the University on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) SALU, Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto hoisted the national flag of Pakistan with the rhythm of national anthem.