SALU Celebrates I Day, Expresses Support For Kashmir Cause

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :As the nation celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Tuesday, various institutes marked the day with fervent celebrations.

We are celebrating the 76th Independence Day with national fervour and offering special prayers for the well-being of the country and for the people of Kashmir, said Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto while speaking at the Independence Day ceremony in central lawn of the University.

The VC said Pakistan is at a crossroads, facing a serious challenges which we all need to play our part as responsible citizens of the motherland, adding that the dream of a welfare state could only be achieved if Quaid-e-Azam's guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline were followed, Dr Khalil observed.

He said that both Palestine and Kashmir were two occupied lands fighting for their rights and freedom. "Each and every teacher, student, administrative and non-teaching staff of SALU is ready to sacrifice whatever is needed for the cause of Kashmir," said the VC adding that the whole world was witnessing what the Indian government and their military forces were doing in Kashmir.

"Owing to the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the two nation theory we are living in a separate country but our forefathers had sacrificed their lives, properties and other valuable for this Islamic State," he said.

Earlier, the national flag was hoisted by the Dr Khalil Ahmed. Building of the VC was decorated with Pakistan flags as well as green and white balloons.

