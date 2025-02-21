SALU celebrates successful students' week 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) concluded its Students' Week 2025 on Friday, a week-long celebration showcasing students' talents and innovation. The event featured various academic, cultural, and creative activities, promoting intellectual, literary, and cultural creativity among students.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr. Yousuf Khushk praised the event's organization, discipline, and coordination. He emphasized the university's commitment to contributing positively to society, highlighting initiatives such as integrating human rights topics into curricula and organizing workshops on peace, tolerance, and interfaith dialogue.

The event featured a science exhibition, music competition, guest lectures, and a Ph.D. open defense seminar. Students' innovative projects and model presentations received appreciation from stakeholders. Secretary of the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, Madam Tahseen Fatima, encouraged students to work as human rights ambassadors.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Wahid Bux Jatoi highlighted the importance of health and wellness, emphasizing the benefits of yoga. The university's commitment to fostering creativity, inclusivity, and diversity was evident throughout the event.