SALU celebrates World Teachers' Day: VC unveils plans for faculty development

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushik has said that we live in a global village in the twenty-first century and many problems in the universe need to be worked on and, it may be feasible with the support of your teacher and the knowledge you have acquired through your studies.

He expressed such views while speaking on “World Teachers’ Day 2024” organized by the Department of Economics at Shah Abdul Latif University, on Friday.

He said that October 5th is a day of dedication and that people celebrate it all over the world to honor the contributions made by teachers.

We are also commemorating the day to give teachers the lavish accolades they deserve because they play different roles such as mother, father and friend for the student's mental as well as career growth, Vice Chancellor said that who helps students become capable members of society.

Appreciating the faculty members and students for organizing such a wonderful event, he stated that faculty members and students celebrated the day's significance and gave heartfelt tributes to teachers and their contributions to society everywhere.

On the occasion, Amir Hussain Shar, the dean of Management Science and other faculty members appreciated the role of Vice Chancellor in fostering academic excellence in the university and his vision to take this university to the zenith of research excellence through teamwork and collaboration of the faculty members.

They also expressed gratitude to the students for planning the occasion.

Earlier, the rally was taken out from the management science department. Vice Chancellor led the rally which ended at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair, Shah Abdul Latif University.

The faculty members including Deans Professor Dr Amir Hussain Khuhro, Professor Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh, and PGS Director, Professor Dr Naveed Shaikh, Professor Dr Saleem Rahapoto, Professor Dr Nazar Hussain Phulphoto, Professor Dr Liaqat Chandio and a large number of students participated in the event.

Later, a group of students from different departments presented a bucket of flowers to the Vice Chancellor for appreciating his services as a teacher.