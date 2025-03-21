SALU Community Unites At Iftar Reception
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Democrats of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Friday hosted a grand iftar party to honor the newly elected syndicate members, fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration among the university's faculty and staff.
Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk commended the organizing team and emphasized the importance of unity and harmony, stating, "If we are united, we will stand; if we are divided, we will fall."
Dr. Khushk expressed optimism about the future, hoping the momentum of unity and collective effort would drive SALU Khairpur toward greater achievements.
SALUTA President Professor Dr. Akhtiar Ahmed Gumro thanked the Vice Chancellor and participants, acknowledging the contributions of the young organizing team.
Prominent figures, including Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Wahid Bux Jatoi and Deans Professor Dr. Noor Ahmed Shaikh and Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jakhrani, attended the event.
The iftar party celebrated the newly elected syndicate members and reinforced the spirit of unity among the university's faculty and staff, concluding on a positive note with hopes for continued progress and success for SALU Khairpur.
