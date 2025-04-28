Open Menu

SALU Condemns India's Suspension Of Indus Waters Treaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SALU condemns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, organized a seminar on Monday and protest to condemn India's unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the implications of India's actions and called for international intervention to resolve the crisis.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk expressed deep concern over India's actions, terming it a violation of international law and a threat to regional peace and environmental security. He urged the United Nations Security Council and the international community to intervene and uphold global agreements.

Dr. Khushk emphasized the need for investment in water storage infrastructure, tree plantation drives, and climate-resilient research.

He stressed the importance of shifting towards water-efficient and climate-resilient crops and called on universities to lead research and guide farmers towards sustainable agriculture.

The seminar featured discussions on the political, legal, socioeconomic, and environmental implications of the treaty's suspension. The event concluded with a peaceful protest led by faculty members, officers, and students, demonstrating unity and resolve against external aggression.

