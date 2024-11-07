SALU Conducts Pre Entry Test
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Pre-Entry Test for admission into B.S Part-I and B.S Part-III of all Institutes and Departments for the academic year 2025 was conducted at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday.
Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushik visited the test venue and interacted with the candidates. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the peaceful conduct of the test.
During his interaction with the candidates, Prof Khushik said that education is a powerful tool for the growth and transformation of a country.
"You must respect parents and teachers", he said.
He further reiterated that Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur is the third-best public university in Sindh, which caters to the academic needs of students from different social backgrounds, especially those from low-income households.
As many as 128 blocks were set for the test. Against 2500 seats to fill, 5120 candidates appeared in the test. The result of the test will be announced today on the university's website www.salu.edu.pk.
