SALU Declared As Drug Free, Sets Example For Educational Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SALU declared as drug free, sets example for educational institutions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) On the directives of Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur has taken a significant step towards a drug free Pakistan by organizing an awareness seminar on the theme “A Step Towards Prosperity and Peace.” The event, organized by Coordinator of the Students Societies Center, Dr Ali Raza Lashari, who focused on combating the menace of drug addiction among youth.

On the occasion, Inspector, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Naseer Ahmed highlighted the devastating effects of drug addiction on individuals and society and urged students to remain vigilant against narcotics.

In a landmark announcement, Inspector Naseer declared that after thorough inspections, SALU has been certified as free of narcotics-related activities, setting a precedent for universities across Pakistan.

Ms Nancy, a Computer Science student and representative of the Anti-Narcotics Society, emphasized the importance of consistent awareness efforts to safeguard students and society from the dangers of drug abuse.

The seminar witnessed enthusiastic participation from teachers, students, officers, and university staff. It reaffirmed SALU's commitment to fostering a safe, responsible academic environment and advancing the vision of a drug-free and prosperous Pakistan.

