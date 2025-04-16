SALU delegation excels at 15th international microbiology conference

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A 30-member delegation from Shah Abdul Latif University's Institute of Microbiology actively participated in the 15th International Biennial Conference of the Pakistan Society for Microbiology (FIBC-PSM-2025) held at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad.

The conference, themed "Connecting Minds, Bridging Science & Society: Sparking a Microbial Revolution," brought together global experts to address current challenges in microbial sciences, sustainability, and public health.

According to a release issued here on Wednesday, SALU team, led by Dr. Amjad Ali Mughal, included undergraduate students, research scholars, and faculty members.

The conference featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and poster presentations, with over 500 attendees from around the world.

The SALU delegation expressed gratitude to their leadership, particularly Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushik and Prof. Dr. Mir Muhammad Ali Talpur, for facilitating their participation.

The conference provided a platform for delegates to explore advancements in biotechnology, food security, and strategies to combat emerging microbial threats.

This event marked a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan's role in global microbiology innovation, particularly in addressing sustainability and healthcare challenges.