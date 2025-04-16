Open Menu

SALU Delegation Excels At 15th International Microbiology Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

SALU delegation excels at 15th international microbiology conference

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A 30-member delegation from Shah Abdul Latif University's Institute of Microbiology actively participated in the 15th International Biennial Conference of the Pakistan Society for Microbiology (FIBC-PSM-2025) held at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad.

The conference, themed "Connecting Minds, Bridging Science & Society: Sparking a Microbial Revolution," brought together global experts to address current challenges in microbial sciences, sustainability, and public health.

According to a release issued here on Wednesday, SALU team, led by Dr. Amjad Ali Mughal, included undergraduate students, research scholars, and faculty members.

The conference featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and poster presentations, with over 500 attendees from around the world.

The SALU delegation expressed gratitude to their leadership, particularly Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushik and Prof. Dr. Mir Muhammad Ali Talpur, for facilitating their participation.

The conference provided a platform for delegates to explore advancements in biotechnology, food security, and strategies to combat emerging microbial threats.

This event marked a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan's role in global microbiology innovation, particularly in addressing sustainability and healthcare challenges.

Recent Stories

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autono ..

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi

20 seconds ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

15 minutes ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

15 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

30 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..

30 minutes ago
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers f ..

UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum op ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens

45 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

46 minutes ago
 SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for ..

SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..

53 minutes ago
 Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% ..

Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinent ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan