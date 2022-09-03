SALU distributes relief items among flood hit people

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Mureed Hussain Ibupoto Saturday said that the university's staffers distributed relief items among flood-hit people in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Qambar-Shahdadkot and other districts.

Talking to APP, he said that Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has forms several teams of the staffers, visited the affected areas.

He said that clean water and food items such as flour, milk, biscuits, juices, etc were distributed to 2,000 households in respective districts. Two medical camps were also established in which patients were examined and given medicines. Three ambulances of the university also participated in the relief activities, Mureed added.