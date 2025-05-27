SALU Explores Educational Ties With African Countries
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Tuesday met with Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Ex-Director General (Africa) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss potential collaborations with African educational institutions.
They explored opportunities for university partnerships, student exchanges, and joint research initiatives.
Dr. Khushk proposed offering scholarships to African students and introducing new courses with PhD linkages.
Sirohey highlighted Africa's growing economic potential and suggested faculty exchanges, joint degrees, and education fairs to strengthen engagement.
