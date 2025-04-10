SALU extends admission deadline for its various programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday extended the submission deadline for fresh admissions to its MS, M.Phil, and Ph.D. programs for the academic year 2025. The new deadline is April 17, 2025.

The decision aims to accommodate applicants requiring additional time to complete their submissions.

Aspiring students can access and submit their admission forms via the university's official portal or directly through the admissions link.

Prospective candidates are advised to review program-specific eligibility criteria and submission guidelines on the website before applying. This extension offers a final opportunity for students to secure seats in the university's prestigious postgraduate and research programs.