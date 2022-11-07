UrduPoint.com

SALU Extends Date Of Admission In BS Program

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 06:30 PM

SALU extends date of admission in BS program

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Director (admissions), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Monday announced that the date of admission in B.S Part-I and B.S Part-III (old masters program) for academic year-2023 in all departments and Institutes of SALU, Khairpur main campus, Ghotki and Shahdadkot campuses have been extended up to November 20, 2022.

According to the announcement, the admission forms can be filled online on University website (admission.salu.edu.pk), up to November 20, 2022.

All the candidates were required to submit their documents along with the admission form and original challan after applying online at the directorate of the admissions office.

The pre-entry test will be conducted on December 10, 2022. The classes for the new academic Year-2023 will commence on January 16, 2023.

