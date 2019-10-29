SALU extends exam form last date

SUKKUR, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) ::Controller of Examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Tuesday extended the date of examination forms of B.A, B.Com Part-I (failure), B.A, B. Com Part-II (fresh) and M.

A previous and final (fresh & failure) for the Annual Examinations-2019 up to October 31st without any late fee.

The schedule of the examinations fees has been sent to affiliated degree colleges. The candidates have been advised to visit their colleges for further information.