SALU extends online admissions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Incharge Director, admissions, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Shahid Hussain Mahar has announced that the date of submission of online admission forms for admission for academic year 2021 in all Institutes and departments of Shah Abdul Latif University, main campus and its Shahdadkot and Ghotki campuses have been extended.

According to announcement the last date of submission of online admissions forms of Bachelor programs has been extended till November 25, 2020 while the date of submission of online admissions form of masters program is extended up to December 5th respectively.

The candidates are further informed that there will be no further extension regarding submission of admission forms.