SALU Extends Online Application Deadline For General Admission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SALU extends online application deadline for general admission

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Director Admissions, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Wednesday has announced that the online application deadline for general admission for academic year-2025 in all departments and Institutes of SALU has been extended up to October 21.

The last date of online application form for admissions was October 15 but a huge number of students have not paid the pre-entry test challans yet.

In light of this, the online application deadline for general admission has been extended, announcement added.

