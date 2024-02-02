SALU held peace walk in solidarity with Kashmiri people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Peace Walk in solidarity with Kashmiri People here on Friday was organized by Institute of International Relations (I.R), Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Friday which was culminated at the administration block.

Vice Chancellor (VC), SALU Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani addressed the participants of the walk.

Speaking the participants, Jalbani said that the Kashmiri People had been deprived from their legitimate Right of Self-Determination.

It was responsibility of the United Nations to support the genuine case of Kashmiri People, he said and added that it was lamented that several resolutions had been passed by the United Nations for the Right of Self-determination of Kashmiri People but these had been not materialized.

The VC appreciated the efforts of the government for pleading the case of Kashmiri People in the comity of the nations and at the U.

N and different forums.

Prof Ali Raza Lashari narrated the plight of Kashmiri People facing Indian atrocities and blatant violation of Human Rights.

He said the Indian siege and surge was continue in the occupied valley.

He said the Kashmiri People had been deprived their political, economic, social and cultural rights by the Indian government.

He stressed on the world community to support the genuine cause of Kashmiri People for their independence.

Dr. Inayatullah Bhatti also shed light on the historical perspective of Kashmir issue and its genesis.

He demanded for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem.

Deans, Chairmen, Faculty Staff and large number of students attended the walk.